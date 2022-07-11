HOLLAND, Mich. — A Careerline Tech Center/Heavy Equipment Mechanics program student won a gold medal at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. Coopersville High School graduate Caleb Bouchard won the medal in the Disesel Equipment Technology competition.

Ottawa Area ISD Caleb Bouchard at an electrical station.

The 2022 Skills USA National Leadership and Skills Conference was held June 20-24 in Atlanta, Georgia. 5,2000 students competed, making it the largest skill competition in the world. About 40 diesel students from around the country competed at 13 various stations The competition had students demonstrate their technical skills and knowledge in various areas. This included engines, drivetrain components, braking systems, electrical, and more. The students also participated in mock interviews, which they were later evaluated on.

Bouchard qualified for the national competition after winning in the Michigan SkillsUSA Diesel Equipment Technology competition. During the summer, he met with his Tech Center instructors to prepare for the competition.

“We are very proud of Caleb’s performance in the SkillsUSA competitions and throughout his entire Tech experience,” said Careerline Tech Center Diesel/Heavy Equipment Mechanics instructor Jason Alberda. “Caleb and his classmates were all hardworking students that exemplified teamwork. They are all a pleasure to teach!”

Ottawa Area ISD Caleb Bouchard and Kevin Wiersma at opening night.

“Caleb worked diligently to earn this gold medal and is very deserving,” said Careerline Tech Center Diesel/Heavy Equipment Mechanics instructor Kevin Wiersma. “I was honored to assist Caleb. His win is a moment I’ll never forget. Watching students work so hard and achieve their goals is one of the reasons I continue to teach after over 30 years.”

