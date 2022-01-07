Carbon monoxide may have played role in fatal car fire in Cass County, deputies say

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people died in a car fire early Friday morning in Cass County.

It happened about 3:50 a.m. in the 57000 block of M-51 South in Pokagon Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say it looks like the vehicle got stuck in the driveway because of heavy snowfall, with attempts to get the vehicle out being unsuccessful.

Carbon monoxide may have filled the passenger compartment, rendering both people inside the car unconscious, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities believe the heat from the overworked engine caused the fire.

Names of the victims are being withheld until they’re positively identified.

The Pokagon Fire Department and WMED assisted deputies at the scene.