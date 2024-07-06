Car show in Muskegon raises awareness for veteran suicide

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The annual Heykoop Veteran Memorial Car Show and Benefit returned to Muskegon for its 8th annual. The event raises awareness about the struggle many veterans face.

The fundraiser was hosted by Lighthouse for Veterans and was held at Hot Rod Harley Davidson in Muskegon. "Everything that we do is geared towards fighting veteran suicide," said Natasha Heykoop, president and founder.

The car show is the organization's biggest event of the year. It was started in honor of Heykoop's brother-in-law Jeremy, a veteran who committed suicide. Heykoop told FOX 17 that the first year only had 34 cars and a potluck, since then it has grown.

"To see it grow from that to this with the food trucks and the pinup contests and the live and silent auctions and almost 400 vehicles here already. This is just huge," she said.

If you missed the fundraiser, opportunities to donate or volunteer can be found here.

