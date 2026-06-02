Canoe falls from van, causes serious motorcycle crash in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — Police say an unusual chain of events led to a serious motorcycle crash in Walker Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wilson Avenue SW and Hall Street SW for a reported crash involving a motorcycle.

Investigators say a southbound van lost a canoe from its roof. The canoe fell onto the roadway, where it was struck first by a northbound car — and then by a northbound motorcycle. The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Hall Street, east of Wilson, was closed for about two hours while the Walker Police Crash Investigation Team processed the scene. Wilson Avenue stayed open, keeping rush-hour delays to a minimum.

The driver of the van and the car involved were not hurt. Police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash but has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to call the Walker Police Tip Line at 616-791=6788 and reference the incident 26-5451.

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