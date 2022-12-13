Cannon Township appoints new clerk

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich — A new Clerk was appointed during a Cannon Township Board meeting Monday evening.

They chose Trustee Jim Alles for the position after Deb Dipenhorst resigned to take a different job and original replacement Joseph Gavan stepped away due to the demands of another job.

There were 4 applications for the position of Clerk, but the Township Supervisor said Alles was the right fit, adding he's already been elected by the public as a Trustee many times.

As Township Clerk, Alles will, among other things, administer elections and be responsible for voting records. He will also maintain custody of records, books and papers for the township.

This is a mid-term appointment, so an election for the clerk's position will be held again in a couple years.

