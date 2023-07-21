Cannabis vape cartridges recalled due to potential banned chemical residue

LANSING, Mich. — The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) issued a recall for vape cartridges from the medical and adult-use marijuana markets due to the potential presence of banned chemical residue.

The recalled vape cartridges are manufactured under the name “FLIGHT LIVE RESIN DISPOSABLE.”

This recall affects three batches— Grease Monkey, Space Ether and Bubblegum— that were manufactured by licensed marijuana processor Sky Labs, LLC (AU-P-000157).

Cannabis Regulatory Agency

The affected products were sold at dozens of locations throughout the state, starting in February:

Public Health and Safety Advisory - Marijuana Consumer Alert -Flight Vapes -FINAL by WXMI on Scribd

It's not clear what the banned chemical residue is, but the CRA says the possible presence exceeds the established action limits.

If you bought these products, you should return them to the cannabis sales location for proper disposal.

According to the CRA, all sales locations must display the recall notice on their sales floor, visible to all customers, for 30 days.

Any customers who experienced adverse reactions after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their healthcare provider.

You should also report adverse reactions to any cannabis products to the CRA by calling 517-284-8599 or emailing CRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube