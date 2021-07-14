Candidate for governor to speak at 2 GOP events Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — Garrett Soldano is scheduled to speak at a pair of GOP events on Thursday, July 15, according to Soldano’s gubernatorial campaign.

We’re told the candidate for governor will appear at the Kalamazoo GOP Luncheon at Travelers Pub and Cafe in Portage from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Later that evening, Soldano is scheduled to speak at the Ottawa GOP Annual Summer BBQ at Hagar Park Picnic Pavilion in Jenison starting at 5:30 p.m.

Soldano’s campaign tells us he has hosted 15 meet-and-greet events and visited 25 counties across the state of Michigan.

