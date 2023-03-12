Calhoun County traffic stop leads to foot chase, water rescue

ALBION TWP., Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's say they rescued a 36-year-old from a lake after a traffic stop turned into a foot chase.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon around 4:00. Deputies say they stopped a car they thought to be suspicious on J Drive South in Albion Township. That's when the individual got out of the car and ran off.

Deputies say the individual had a number of warrants out from other counties. They used a K9 to find the suspect.

The suspect was found in a nearby lake in chest high water but refused to get out.

Homer Township Firefighters were able to swim to the suspect and assisted in getting them out of the water. Deputies used a drone for monitoring.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to get treated for hypothermia.