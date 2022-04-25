Caledonia Community Schools counselor named West Michigan Counselor of the Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Counseling Association has announced the 2022 West Michigan Counselor of the Year. This year’s winner is Caledonia Community Schools counselor Bari Kane.

Kane is a counselor at Duncan Lake Middle School. She has worked for the school district for 18 years. She was previously a fourth-grade teacher at Paris Ridge Elementary.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 in 3 high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2019. This was a 40% increase since 2009. The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to an increase in mental health issues affecting students.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Bari for achieving this honor and serving all of our students so well,” said Dr. Dedrick Martin, Caledonia Community Schools superintendent. “As mental health issues have become so prevalent in school-age children and technology and social media have presented new challenges, we’re lucky to have such a dedicated and caring counselor at CCS.”

According to Caledonia Community School student coordinator Katie Dorband, Kane is a champion for integrating mental health and behavior into the Multi-Tiered System of Supports, a research based strategy designed to meet the individual needs of the whole child. “Bari Kane is a compassionate professional who works hard to make sure that students and families receive the right support at the right time,” said Dorband. “She is an incredible asset to the counseling community.”

“I’m honored to receive this award from the West Michigan Counseling Association,” said Kane. “The mental health and wellness of our students at CCS is a top priority and incorporating evidence-based mental health practices into everything we do leads to better outcomes for our students at school and into the future.”

