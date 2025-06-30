Byron Township 'Sounds of Summer Concert Series' begins July 3rd

BYRON TWP., Mich. — The much-anticipated 2025 Sounds of Summer Concert Series in Byron Township is set to provide entertainment every Thursday throughout the summer months.

The free community concerts will begin at Cutler Park on Thursday, July 3. Attendees can look forward to performances by "Pretty Kool," a band known for playing hits spanning from the 70s to contemporary music. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and promises music for adults and free activities for kids.

Throughout July, all concerts will take place at Cutler Park, but in August, the venue will switch to Bicentennial Park.

The remainder of July will include the following:

Trixy Tang- July 10th

Williamson Branch- July 24th

Itchycoo Park- July 17th

Project 90-July 31st

Mark your calendars and come enjoy a summer filled with music and fun in Byron Township.

