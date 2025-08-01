Byron Township residents voice concerns over upcoming sewer expansion project

BYRON TOWNSHIP., Mich. — If you live in Byron Township, the construction underway at 64th and Ivanrest isn't new to you. It is a part of a sewer expansion project, driven by the growth in housing developments to the area.

"The township has grown a lot over the last couple decades," said Jeff Gritter, Byron Township engineer. "And one of the trunk sewers that services the center of the township is reaching capacity."

The project is being carried out in three phases, with phase one complete, and phase two underway at 64th and Ivanrest. The upcoming phase three will impact roughly 20 households near 64th Street and M-6, according to the township.

However, residents are expressing frustration over the lack of input in the process.

"Why weren't we notified? Why didn't we have a voice in this whole project?" asked Les Seadorf, a resident of the township.

"They came out of nowhere, and all of a sudden, the trucks start moving here, and they have to notify people. They never did that." added Donna Brandenburg, another resident upset by the townships expansion.

The cost implication is also a significant concern. "I have a husband that works two jobs. I work over 100 hours every two weeks just to make ends meet for what we have now," said Kim Lee, a resident who chose Byron for its rural nature. "And then you're gonna go and tell us upwards of 25 (thousand dollars)."

WXMI As housing developments continue to grow Byron Township, so do utility expansion, that the township says is necessary.

The township says they have not sent out any notices yet, as the phase three expansion is not set to start in the neighborhood until next year.

Gritter explained that the sewer expansion project has been in planning for over a decade: "The township has a water and sewer committee that we work with to recommend projects. It's been going on for about 15 years, and then that committee reports to the township board, and ultimately, the township board does approve of these projects."

WXMI In the top left, you can see the phases of the sewer expansion that are underway in Byron Township.

Although the township says connecting to the new sewer line is optional, residents worry about being compelled to do so. One concern is that "Mortgage companies require new buyers to hook up, even if the existing septic is still functioning. So when we go to sell our homes, we're cornered either way." said Renee Smith, another concerned resident.

An open house will be held by Byron Township next week to address questions and concerns from residents.

