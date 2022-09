GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist from Brighton has died following a crash in Oceana County Wednesday evening.

Michigan State Police says the crash happened near Oceana Drive on US-31 in Grant Township before 7:30 p.m.

We’re told the 43-year-old was driving south when he left the road and hit a guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

