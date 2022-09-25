Brews at the Calder to celebrate 10 years of Beer City

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is celebrating ten years of being dubbed "Beer City" this year. To celebrate, the Beer City Brewers Guild is hosting Brews at the Calder.

Brews at the Calder has been going on for a few years. The event will feature 30 local breweries that visitors can taste, along with food trucks.

The event wouldn't be complete without the Pro-Am Competition, which pairs award-winning home brewers with professional brewers to make special beers.

Attendees will be able to sample those beers at the festival.

The festival takes place on October 1 from 4- 8 p.m.

The event is free to attend, but tasting tickets cost $2.