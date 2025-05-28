Boochie Bar: Bringing Kombucha Culture to West Michigan

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A fermented tea beverage with ancient origins is gaining popularity in West Michigan, where one local business owner has found success sharing kombucha with the community.

Jennifer Makowski, owner of the Boochie Bar, opened her first location in 2023 after experiencing the health benefits of kombucha firsthand.

"Kombucha was the one that was the most life-changing for me. It changed my microbiome and my gut system, and it allowed me to show back up for myself once," Makowski said.

The drink's popularity has led Makowski to open a second location at the corner of Squire and Courtland Street in Rockford.

"Once we see somebody, we tend to see them several times a week," she said.

Kombucha originated in China around 220 B.C. and has a unique fermentation process.

"So, it's a tea, a sweetener, and then what they call a SCOBY, which is a funky-looking symbiotic colony of bacteria in yeast," Makowski explained.

The fermented beverage offers an alternative to alcoholic drinks while providing potential health benefits.

"Kombucha is a great non-alcoholic alternative that feels like you're drinking something special, but you're actually cleansing your liver instead of harming it," Makowski said.

The Boochie Bar features a five-tap kegerator system offering different kombucha flavors daily. For first-time customers, Makowski often recommends watermelon mint.

According to Grand View Research, U.S. kombucha consumption is expected to grow 13.6% in the next five years, reflecting the trend Makowski has observed in her business.

"It's cool to see so many new people every day and every week, and kind of turn them on to such a beautiful health drink," she said.

Makowski reports her sales have quadrupled in the last three years, and she's optimistic about the future.

"We have built this brand that people trust and that they love, and you know, we're going to keep, keep riding the wave," she said.

With the success of her two existing locations, Makowski is looking to open a third Boochie Bar sometime next year.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

