Boil water advisory issued for St. Joseph area following water main break

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A boil water advisory is in effect near St. Joseph after a water main break over the weekend.

The city of St. Joseph says the water main break happened near Hickory Creek and Marquette Woods Road on Saturday.

We’re told flushing procedures began immediately and were finished Monday. Water samples are currently undergoing tests. The advisory will be lifted once tests come back positive and when the state of Michigan decides the water is safe.

The city says it takes 24 hours to receive test results.

In the meantime, the city says the boil water advisory impacts Lincoln Township, Stevensville, Royalton Township, St. Joseph Township west of the St. Joseph River, and Shoreham.

The advisory does not affect the city of St. Joseph, officials say.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

