Body of missing kayaker recovered 40 feet below surface of Sessions Lake

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ionia County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook on Tuesday post that the body of a kayaker who went missing on Sessions Lake was found.

The body was reportedly found on Monday.

FOX 17 first reported the search for the missing kayaker on Thursday of last week.

The sheriff's office says that the Michigan State Police Dive Team helped find the person using an underwater drone. The person was found 40 feet under.

The person has been identified by authorities as 32-year-old Mauro Escobar-Loarca, from the Grand Rapids area.

Family of Esobar-Loarca has been notified by the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office extended their condolences in a post online.

