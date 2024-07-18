Sessions Lake closed as search for missing kayaker continues

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Marine crews from the Ionia County Sheriff's Office have been searching Sessions Lake for a drowning victim missing since Sunday.

Wednesday evening, they closed public access to the lake to improve those efforts.

"Sessions Lake is very deep and has numerous features that have hampered the recovery to date," the Sheriff's Office explained in their update.

The kayaker hasn't been seen since July 14 around 7 p.m.

Ionia County officials said they got a 911 call saying a Grand Rapids man in his mid-30s flipped into the water and didn't come back up.

Sessions Lake is No-Wake, and the kayaker's girlfriend told police they'd taken off their life jackets to improve their comfort.

Crews worked until it was too dark to see, but couldn't find him. The search has continued through the week, and crews say it will be easier for them to contend with conditions of the lake without non-search and recovery personnel in the water.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience and assistance while we continue to search for the missing subject," the post concluded.

Fishing and recreation are suspended through July 18.