Boating season brings hidden danger: carbon monoxide poisoning

GRAND HAVEN..MICH — As summer boating season is in full swing, health experts are warning of a hidden danger that can strike without warning - carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Every year you hear about people who don't vent their boats properly and end up with some real serious complications or even dying from Carbon Monoxide poisoning," said Dr. Lauren Snyder, a family medicine doctor at Corewell Health.

This odorless, invisible gas is produced by a boat's engine and generator, and can seep into the cabin, potentially causing illness or even death.

"Even though you can smell the exhaust from your engine if you're not at the spot where the exhaust is being vented properly, that's where we worry about people getting exposed," Snyder said.

The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, such as confusion, tiredness, headache and drowsiness, can mimic seasickness, making it difficult to detect.

"That'd be scary if one of our customers goes down, and we don't know why," said Soren Maurer, a charter captain in Grand Haven.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently issued a warning, alerting boaters that seasickness-like symptoms could actually be caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

"That is shocking. Yeah, I should, I'd like to be more educated on it, really," said John Russell, owner of JPR Marine at the Wharf Marina.

Health experts advise boaters to ensure their carbon monoxide detectors are up-to-date and to keep all windows closed while cruising. If anyone on board starts feeling unwell, they should get to fresh air immediately and seek emergency assistance.

"Getting up above to fresh air is crucial, and also getting to emergency assistance as quickly as possible, depending on how alerted somebody is, they may need to hail the Coast Guard on their radio or call 911," Snyder said.

The Coast Guard offers free vessel safety checks to help boaters identify and address potential carbon monoxide risks.

