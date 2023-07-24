Bitely man suspected of driving 4x the legal alcohol limit in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — A Bitely man was arrested after deputies say he drove with a high blood alcohol content (BAC) Saturday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says they were informed before noon that a reckless driver in a gray Ford Explorer drifted into oncoming traffic on M-37.

Deputies were later told a vehicle matching the description and license plate number sideswiped a parked truck near the Troutarama parade, which was in progress at the time.

Dispatchers were informed that a parade float may have been hit.

Deputies tell us they found the Explorer and executed a traffic stop, taking the 32-year-old driver into custody.

The man was charged with operating while intoxicated, having open intoxicants inside a car, and failing to stop and identify after property was damaged, according to LCSO.

We’re told his BAC was .37, which deputies say is four times above the legal limit.

The passenger, described as a 53-year-old Bitely woman, was charged with having open intoxicants inside a car, the sheriff’s office says. She has since been released.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube