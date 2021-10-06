Binder Park Zoo, others offer free admission to members in October

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Binder Park Zoo is offering free admission for its members throughout the month of October.

The zoo says it’s one of six popular locations in Southwest Michigan to do so as part of the Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange.

We’re told free admission is also available to members of The Air Zoo, Gilmore Car Museum, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, Kalamazoo Nature Center and KBS Bird Sanctuary.

Now in its eighth year, the Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange gives patrons an opportunity to enjoy art, science and nature, Binder Park Zoo explains.

Anyone who completes a punch card will be entered in a drawing for a membership to all six locations, the zoo adds.

Click here for more on the exchange and here to purchase or renew a membership to the Binder Park Zoo.

