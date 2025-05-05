Big Savings on Big Hearts: AL-Van Humane Society Slashes Adoption Fees During 'Empty the Shelters' Event

SOUTH HAVEN..MICH — The AL-Van Humane Society is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation to promote pet adoptions through their "Empty the Shelters" event, where adoption fees are significantly reduced.

"During our empty shelters, our cats are $25 and our dogs are $60, that's low-cost adoption," said Cindy Moreen, Board President of AL-Van.

Typically, the adoption fees are $45 for cats and $150 for dogs, but during this event, animals are available at these discounted rates.

One of the animals waiting for a new home is Roscoe, a nine-year-old dog who has been at the shelter for 200 days. "He actually was adopted from Alban five years ago, but his adopted family had to move into an assisted living home, so he was returned to us," said Jordan Freeburn, Marketing and Development Coordinator for AL-Van.

Freeburn described Roscoe as a dog who loves to take naps, go on slow walks, and cuddle. "He's been waiting 200 days to find his new family," Freeburn said.

The shelter prepares all animals before they find their new forever homes. "All of our dogs and cats are neutered or spayed. They're fully vaccinated, and they're microchip, so they're ready to go," Moreen said.

The "Empty the Shelters" event runs through May 15th, and AL-Van says they've already found new homes for several pets. Those interested in adopting Roscoe or any other pet can visit the shelter's website to fill out an application.

"Every adoption saves two lives, both the animal that's adopted and the animal that takes its place here," Moreen said.

For more information or to adopt, you can visit: https://www.al-van.org/

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

