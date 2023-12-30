Big parties planned for New Year's Eve as many get ready for 2024

New Year's Day is almost here, meaning there will be plenty of New Year's Eve parties.

In downtown Allegan, a team was setting up the stage for the New Year's Eve Party on Friday. Organizers say they added a new feature this year, so they feel like they're in New York City when the ball drops.

"So each year, obviously, we have wonderful entertainment acts each and every year, but we want to keep it fresh. We switch it up. We have a new act each year. So this year's live band is Project 90," Downtown Allegan Manager Parker Johnson said.

A new band isn't the only change this year for Allegan's New Year's Eve party.

"So this year we've culminated, of course, at the ball drop at midnight, and that's been accompanied by fireworks this year. We're taking a little bit quieter approach and kind of taking the lead of Times Square and shooting confetti out over the crowd. So we will launch confetti right as the ball hits the ground and launch confetti over the crowd from the crane that drops the ball," Johnson said.

It's not only the city hosting a big party. This will be Muskegon's first time ever hosting a New Year's Eve ball drop.

"We have free hot coffee, cocoa, and cider on site. And then at 12am, the ball will drop a huge LED ball, and then 60 seconds worth of fireworks," Lakeshore Legacy Project Co-Founder Joy Puffer said.

These big events are also big boosts for west Michigan businesses.

"I love the chance to see this small town get filled up. And just people to embrace it. I like seeing when the streets are packed, and New Year's Eve is one of those opportunities," Tilt Owner Ben Otis said.

This will be Allegan's newest restaurant, the Tilt's, which will be open for the party for the first time.

"So I enjoy seeing Allegan being embraced as a city by others who maybe don't come down here quite as often as some of us do," Otis said.

And with the weather looking better than in previous years - Allegan is ready to host thousands of people.

"We've just seen the crowds build and build. We usually have around 2,500 to 3,000 people right at the culmination of the ball drops," Johnson added.

The parties in Muskegon and Allegan both start at 8 p.m.

In Muskegon, Rad Dad’s Tacos & Tequila Bar is hosting a clothing drive from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube