MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is set to host its first ever New Year’s Eve Ball Drop this weekend.

Organization hosts Muskegon’s first-ever NYE celebration

The Lakeshore Legacy Project, an organization dedicated to putting on events that wouldn’t normally be possible, organized the ball drop.

The evening will start with a clothing drive at Rad Dad’s Tacos & Tequila Bar from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

They’ll collect coats, hats, gloves and socks.

At 8 p.m., they’re bringing in three DJs to start off the New Year’s fun.

Then, at midnight, the massive LED ball will drop, followed by a minute of fireworks.

Organizers say they’re excited to bring something new to the community.

“This is something that would be great for the community, so we just put it in motion,” Joy Puffer with the Lakeshore Legacy Project said. “Everything we do is for the community. We do food drives. We do clothing drives. It just helps built up the community.”

The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop is free to attend.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube