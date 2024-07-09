Biden officials announces $120 million to help tribes deal with climate issues

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and White House Domestic Policy Council Neera Tanden met with Gun Lake leaders to announce major investments in tribal communities.

“This is truly a game changer, it’s a once in a lifetime investment for our people.” Said Deb Haaland.

She says that 120 million dollars in new funding has been made available through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to help tribal communities prepare for climate related threats to their homelands.

The funding is part of nearly 560 million dollars that part of the bipartisan infrastructure law, inflation reduction act.

The Gun Lake Tribe received 4 million dollars to fund its electric infrastructure implementation project , that will allow the tribe to buy electric vehicles and install solar panels.

Deb Haaland said, “We know that the need is incredibly high and that’s what decades of lack of depleted investment looks like, but what we are doing here will have lasting and enduring results.”

Tribes and tribal organizations that want to use this new funding will have to apply for grants and show how the money will be used.

