Bible Way Outreach hosts annual block party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While summer is almost over, it's never too late for a block party. An event hosted for the Black and Brown community returned to Cass Avenue Saturday afternoon.

"It's helping children. It's encouraging people to get closer together to each other. It's helping them to understand the diversity that we have in our community and in our neighborhood," he said.

The event featured live music, activities, and plenty of food, all of which are essential for a successful block party. The event was hosted by Bible Way Outreach. Pastor Bruce McCoy said it's an opportunity to bring people from different cultures together.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube