Better Business Bureau urges caution when donating to disaster relief efforts

WEST MICHIGAN — Scammers often take advantage of country-wide calls for help during rescue missions like those in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

The Better Business Bureau warned West Michiganders on Monday not to fall for these scams.

“There are many campaigns set up by well-intended individuals who may not be able to deliver on their promises,” said Phil Catlett, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “Giving to established charities with access and workers in the disaster area is the best way to assure your money is going to help victims directly.”

BBB Wise Giving Alliance urges donors to give thoughtfully and avoid those seeking to take advantage of the generosity of others. The organization offered the following tips: