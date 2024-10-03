'Best county in the state': Kent County addresses future initiatives

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The annual State of the County took place Wednesday evening, where Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Stan Stek and County Administrator Al Vanderberg presented initiatives that the county has been working towards over the last twelve months to meet the needs of the community.

“We’re committed to making sure that all of the services that we provide are done with excellence, and are done as efficiently as we can,” Stek said.

There were three main topics discussed Wednesday evening.

The first — what Kent County has done to transform crisis response services. Stek said, “The crisis center task force was created to look at how we can change from the ground up and what we can do when addressing a crisis.”

Stek added that the crisis response services are intended to provide the right services at the right time and at the right cost.

The second topic — how the county is addressing a new means of solid waste. Vanderberg said, “The big thing is to not have another landfill in the county.”

According to Stek, their goal is to reduce what they put into landfill by 90%.

The third and final topic — highlighting some of the new projects across the community.

“Both projects, the soccer stadium and the amphitheater, will create a tremendous amount of investment and will have a big boost to our local economy,” Vanderberg said.

When I asked Stek what he wants residents of Kent County to take away from Wednesday evening's State of the County, he said, “That they know they live in the best county in the state.”

