Berrien County Sheriff: Crash in Bertrand Township leaves 2 dead

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash in Berrien County early Saturday morning left two people dead.

It happened at around 1:17 a.m., when deputies were called to a collision near the intersection of US-12 and South Redbud Trail in Bertrand Township. When they got there, they found a Jeep Wrangler on top of a Chrysler sedan, both of them off the road.

The driver of the Chrysler was trapped in the car. Despite efforts to save them, they were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep Wrangler had been thrown from the car and was taken to the hospital where they were later declared dead.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. We're told initial findings indicate the southbound Chrysler sedan failed to yield to the Jeep Wrangler, causing the collision.

