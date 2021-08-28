Berrien County deputy helps rescue injured owl

WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A sheriff’s deputy helped rescue an owl following reports of a collision involving the bird on M-140 in Watervliet Township Friday night, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the vehicle was undamaged in the incident but the driver expressed concern for the owl’s well-being.

Dep. Jerad Phillips discovered the owl near the road and notified the DNR of the situation before making calls to determine if there were local professionals who could aid the injured bird, authorities explain.

During his efforts, Deputy Phillips reportedly got in touch with a licensed animal rehabilitation service in the Kalamazoo area that takes care of owls and hawks.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Phillips looked after the owl until professionals arrived and collected the bird Saturday morning.

