Benton Harbor woman dies in Sodus Twp. crash with box truck

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Benton Harbor woman is dead following a two-car crash in Sodus Township Wednesday morning.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says the crash happened before 8 a.m. at Pipestone Road and Nickerson Avenue.
We’re told the 55-year-old driver was traveling west in a Honda CRV when witnesses say she drove through a red light and into the path of a southbound box truck, driven by a 53-year-old South Bend man.
Deputies say the woman died on scene. The box truck driver was unharmed.
Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash.
The crash is still being investigated.