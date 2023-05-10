Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Benton Harbor woman dies in Sodus Twp. crash with box truck

Berrien County Sheriff's Office 08152020
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
file photo
Berrien County Sheriff's Office 08152020
Posted at 2:41 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 14:46:42-04

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Benton Harbor woman is dead following a two-car crash in Sodus Township Wednesday morning.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says the crash happened before 8 a.m. at Pipestone Road and Nickerson Avenue.

We’re told the 55-year-old driver was traveling west in a Honda CRV when witnesses say she drove through a red light and into the path of a southbound box truck, driven by a 53-year-old South Bend man.

Deputies say the woman died on scene. The box truck driver was unharmed.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash.

The crash is still being investigated.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather