Benton Harbor shooting suspect in custody, arraignment scheduled

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred in Benton Harbor on Christmas Eve.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) brought Dwand Dontrell Carter into custody on Saturday, Dec. 25 for reasons unrelated to the shooting.

On Thursday, Carter was served a warrant for two murder counts, two firearms-possession counts and two weapons-use counts, authorities say.

We’re told Carter’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3.

