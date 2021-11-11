Benton Harbor residents sue city, state over water crisis

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor residents have filed a lawsuit in federal court, saying the city and state haven’t done enough to protect them from lead in the water.

It was filed Wednesday and residents are asking for about $76 million, court documents indicate.

The lawsuit notes officials’ “deliberate misconduct and active decision making to not enforce the U.S. and State of Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act” because the city didn’t warn residents of high lead levels in their water when officials first learned of it in 2018.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – who is also listed as a defendant – did not tell residents about the hazards of using the water to drink, cook, wash, bathe or brush one’s teeth until last month.

Residents face both a public health emergency and an environmental justice issue because of the high percentage of Black residents, the lawsuit said.

In addition, limited blood lead testing has been performed on residents, including children.

The lawsuit asks for the following relief:

Repairs and compensation of property damage

An immediate abatement of the lead service with replacement lines

A water supply delivered to each home of adequate water until new service lines are replaced

Establishment of a medical monitoring process, including funds and testing

Appointing a monitor to oversee the water operations of Benton Harbor for all human purposes, for a period of time deemed appropriate by the court

A community center and coordinator for children and adults with learning impairments and/or other needs, which require expertise

Ongoing water lead testing for each home

Testing blood lead levels for all in the City of Benton Harbor

An order for an award of punitive damages

An order for an award of actual reasonable attorney fees and litigation expenses

An order for all such other relief as the court deems equitable

Read the full lawsuit here:

Benton Harbor Federal Lawsuit by WXMI on Scribd

