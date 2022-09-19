Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Sept. 20–26)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as workers continue to replace the city's lead service lines.

READ MORE: 74% of Benton Harbor pipes replaced, additional steps needed

Residents may pick up bottled water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:

Tuesday, Sept. 20: 9–11 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24: 12–2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25: 2–4 p.m.

Bottled water may also be picked up at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the times posted below:

Wednesday, Sept. 21: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

