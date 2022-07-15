MDHHS: 74% of Benton Harbor pipes replaced, additional steps needed

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The state health department is reminding Benton Harbor residents to take additional steps in order to maintain lead-free homes after their lead pipes are replaced.

This comes as 74% of the city’s services lines have been replaced, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

We’re told residents should keep using bottled water or lead-specific water filters, schedule free lead inspections, flush plumbing inside homes and clean the aerators.

“Replacing your lead service lines is an important step in reducing lead exposure, but it is not the final step,” says Director Elizabeth Hertel. “As lead service lines are replaced throughout the City of Benton Harbor, it is important residents take additional steps to protect their families from lead in their drinking water.”

Visit the state’s website to view pickup schedules for bottled water.

Those with questions regarding lead are asked to call MDHHS at 866-691-5323.

