Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (May 10–19)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as work to replace all of the city's lead service lines nears completion.

READ MORE: Benton Harbor lead service line replacement project at 99%

Residents may pick up bottled water at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street), according to the MDHHS:



Wednesday, May 10: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Thursday, May 11: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday, May 12: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday, May 15: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Thursday, May 18: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday, May 19: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube