Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (June 14–21)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.
Residents may pick up bottled water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:
- Tuesday, June 14: 9–11 a.m.
- Saturday, June 18: 12–2 p.m.
- Sunday, June 19: 2–4 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 21: 9–11 a.m.
Self-service pickup will be held at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the following times:
- Wednesday, June 15: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Thursday, June 16: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Friday, June 17: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Monday, June 20: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd
