Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Jan. 8–14)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.
READ MORE: Benton Harbor urged to use bottled water due to lead risk
Residents may pick up bottled water at the following times and locations, according to the MDHHS:
Saturday, Jan. 8:
- 12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor
- 2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
- 4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Sunday, Jan. 9:
- 2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Monday, Jan. 10:
- 12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
Tuesday, Jan. 11:
- 12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
Wednesday, Jan. 12:
- 12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
- 4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
Thursday, Jan. 13:
- 12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
- 4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Self-service pickup is scheduled to take place at the following times at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street):
- Monday, Jan. 10: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 11: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 13: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 14: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Volunteers have received donated snacks, coffee, hand warmers and more from Meridian as they continue to hand out bottled water to residents amid cold temperatures, MDHHS says.
READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor
Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd
Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.