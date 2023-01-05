Watch Now
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Jan. 6–13)

Posted at 2:36 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 14:36:55-05

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as work to replace all of the city's lead service lines nears completion.

READ MORE: Benton Harbor lead service line replacement project at 99%

Residents may pick up bottled water at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:

  • Friday, Jan. 6: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 9: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 11: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 12: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 13: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

