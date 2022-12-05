Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Dec. 5–12)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
This comes as work to replace all of the city's lead service lines nears completion.
READ MORE: Benton Harbor lead service line replacement project at 99%
Residents may pick up bottled water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:
- Tuesday, Dec. 6: 9–11 a.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 10: 12–2 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 11: 2–4 p.m.
Bottled water may also be picked up at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) as follows:
- Monday, Dec. 5: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 7: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 8: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 9: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 12: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor
Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd
Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.