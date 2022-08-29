Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Aug. 30–Sept. 6)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
This comes as workers continue to replace the city's lead service lines.
Residents may pick up bottled water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:
- Tuesday, Aug. 30: 9–11 a.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 3: 12–2 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 4: 2–4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 6: 9–11 a.m.
Bottled water can also be picked up at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the times indicated:
- Wednesday, Aug. 31: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 1: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 2: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 5: CLOSED
