Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Aug. 30–Sept. 6)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as workers continue to replace the city's lead service lines.

READ MORE: 74% of Benton Harbor pipes replaced, additional steps needed

Residents may pick up bottled water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:

Tuesday, Aug. 30: 9–11 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3: 12–2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4: 2–4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6: 9–11 a.m.

Bottled water can also be picked up at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the times indicated:

Wednesday, Aug. 31: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5: CLOSED

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

