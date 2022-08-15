Watch Now
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Aug. 15–23)

Posted at 9:33 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 09:33:04-04

BENTON HARBOR, Mich.  — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as workers continue to replace the city's lead service lines.

READ MORE: 74% of Benton Harbor pipes replaced, additional steps needed

Residents may pick up bottled water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 16: 9–11 a.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 20: 12–2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 21: 2–4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 23: 9–11 a.m.

Bottled water can also be picked up at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the times posted below:

    • Monday, Aug. 15: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Aug. 17: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
    • Thursday, Aug. 18: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
    • Friday, Aug. 19: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
    • Monday, Aug. 22: 10 a.m.–2 p.m. 

    READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

    Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

    Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

