Benton Harbor residents can apply for program to identify, remediate lead hazards in homes

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reminded Benton Harbor residents Friday about services available to remove lead hazards from homes.

“Removing lead hazards from Benton Harbor homes is an extremely important part of our efforts to protect children from exposure that can result in lifelong health effects,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We have funding available that allows us to identify and remediate lead in homes where children or pregnant persons who are enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP live or spend time.”

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved an MDHHS request through the federal Children’s Health Insurance Program, which provides health insurance coverage for low-income children. Services provided through these MDHHS programs are comprehensive to identify and remediate all lead hazards.

Families living in Benton Harbor can apply for this service by filling out an online application or by calling 866-691-5323.