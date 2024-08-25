Benton Harbor DPS: Officer on leave after shooting reckless driver, 1 arrested

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A woman is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Benton Harbor early Saturday morning.

The incident happened before 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Vineyard Avenue, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS).

We’re told an officer was patrolling the area when a Chevrolet Malibu drove east, braked, then executed a three-point turn, accelerating into a crowd of people. Two people were sideswiped, then the car sped into the officer and a group of bystanders.

BHDPS says the officer was between the car and his cruiser as the former accelerated in his direction. The officer fired at the car, hitting the driver’s right hand. She was later escorted out of the vehicle and treated on scene. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for additional treatment before she was lodged at the Berrien County Jail.

Public safety officials have since identified the driver as an 18-year-old from Benton Harbor. It is believed a love triangle led to the disturbance prior to the shooting.

The officer was put on administrative leave as Michigan State Police (MSP) investigates the incident, according to BHDPS.

The department credits the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety and the Benton Township Police Department for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube