Benton Harbor adds more water pick-up hours for residents ahead of holiday

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor officials have added more bottled water distribution hours this Friday to help ensure families have enough water for the holidays.

The additional hours are from 12-3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 at Benton Harbor High School, according to a news release Tuesday.

Distribution sites won’t be open on New Year’s Day, though officials say more water will also be available during deliveries to the homebound or those who don’t have transportation.

Self-serve water pick-up will not be available at Southwest Community Action Agency on Friday.

Contact 211 or 844-875-9211 to arrange water delivery to homebound residents or those without transportation.

The water pick-up schedule for the next two weeks is as follows:

Wednesday, Dec. 29

12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Dec. 30

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Friday, Dec. 31 - NEW

12 - 3 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church and Purpose Church Ministries.

Sunday, Jan. 2

2 – 4 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 – 6 pm – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Jan. 3

12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, Jan. 4

12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, Jan. 5

12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Jan. 6

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, will host self-serve water pickup as follows: