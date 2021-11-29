Benton Harbor accepting bids for lead service line replacement work

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor officials announced Monday a Request for Proposals for lead service line replacement work has been released and posted online for potential bidders.

It’s now available through the city’s website here.

Bids should be made out to:

City of Benton Harbor, Office of the City Clerk

200 E. Wall St., Benton Harbor, MI, 49022.

The deadline is 10 a.m. on Dec. 17, which time bids will be opened publicly.

Officials say contracts will be issued in January, with work beginning as soon as ground conditions will allow.

Replacement work will consist of replacing the estimated 4,000 lead service lines in the city by May 2023.

It will involve replacing the lead service line from the city’s water main to the curb stop, the curb stop to the first shutoff valve in the home – 18" inside the home – or both. The lead or galvanized pipe lines will be replaced with copper lines.

Because scams are possible, residents and homeowners should note they won’t be billed for the replacement work, as it is being done at no cost.

Homeowners will need to sign a Right of Entry form to authorize the work to be conducted on private property. All contractors conducting the work will be clearly identified and will be required to follow all health and safety protocols.

The work outlines in the bid package is divided into 12 zones and contractors can bid on as many zones as they have the capacity to complete by the May 2023 deadline.

Work in all zones will be conducted on a street-to-street basis at the same time to speed up the replacement timeline.

