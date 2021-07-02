Beloved Make-A-Wish Michigan volunteer passes away

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich — Harry Miller was known for always going the extra mile to help Make-A-Wish Michigan.

For 30 years, Miller completed the three day, 300-mile long Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour, raising money to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening conditions.

FOX 17 featured Miller as a Pay it Forward Person of the Month in July 2019, as he surpassed $250,000 dollars raised for the charity.

Together with his wife Sharon, the two also worked as wish-granting volunteers for many years.

Miller, 78, passed away Monday.

Make-A-Wish Michigan released the following statement:

Harry Miller was truly one of a kind. He was an incredible friend to our wish kids and families, riding in our Wish-A-Mile® Bicycle Tour for 30 years to help raise vital funds to make wishes come true. Also an amazing wish-granting volunteer, Harry always went above and beyond to make the wish experience extra special for every child he encountered. Harry served our mission with compassion, humor and grace, and we are so grateful and humbled that he was part of our Make-A-Wish family. He will be deeply missed.

Harry had a special place in his heart for our Wish-A-Mile® Bicycle Tour (WAM). Typically, the event is a three-day, 300-mile ride. This year the event will be held virtually, with the opportunity to ride at your own pace wherever you live. For more information or to register for free, visit wishamile.org

According to his obituary, the family is asking that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Make-A-Wish Michigan, 7600 Grand River Ave., Suite 175, Brighton, MI 48114 or Adventist Frontier Mission, P.O. Box 286, Berrien Springs, MI 49103.

Miller is set to be laid to rest on July 2nd.