Beloved Barry County greenhouse garden hit by storm

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Cherry Valley Gardens in Barry County, just on the border of Kent County, was hit by Sunday night's severe weather.

The good news is everyone is okay. The greenhouse was spared. The front gardens, not so much.

"My dad worked really hard on those gardens," said Liz Hanson, owner of Cherry Valley Gardens. Her dad opened the spot in 1992. Liz bought it seven years ago.

It's sad to see the trees go. Liz says it was a scary moment, too, when the storm ripped through while they were open. Guests gathered in a proper building for shelter.

“It was very, very fast and very scary. We had a lot of customers in the store, so we were just trying to round everybody as quickly as we could and get them into some better shelter than a greenhouse,” Hanson said.

The storm ripped through. Liz says she definitely saw what she believes were rotating winds.

“The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado, though we saw rotating wind and clouds coming down the parking lot. This definitely appears to be tornado damage. We’re hoping they’ll come out and take a look,” Hanson said.

