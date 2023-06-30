Bell’s Brewery launches ‘Trail Pledge Program, presented by Two Hearted IPA’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bell’s Brewery is on a mission to protect national trails and you can help just by spending time on your favorite trail.

Bell’s is teaming up with Partnership for the National Trails System (PNTS) to encourage people to enjoy trails across the country and raise money to protect them with its third annual Trail Pledge Program, presented by Two Hearted IPA.

Starting July 1, Bell’s says it will donate $1 for every hour pledged only toward visiting or supporting trails.

Pledges forhours spent on the trails can be made online and hours can be pledged for hiking, biking, walking, volunteering for trail maintenance, attending educational events, and more – just as long as it involves a trail.

You can also enter for a chance to win a $1,000 gift card to REI.

“Sustainability and environmental stewardship is a huge priority for Bell’s Brewery as we share a deep appreciation for nature and time spent outdoors. We are proud to support our colleagues at PNTS another year,” said Executive Vice President Carrie Yunker. “People around the nation depend on the National Trails System to be their gateway to the great outdoors, so it’s more important than ever to protect them and shine a light on the key role they play in our lives.”

Bell’s says it hopes to match last year’s donation total of $20,000. The brewery is encouraging participants to collectively pledge more than 10,000 and exceed the 7,422 total hours pledged in 2022.

The Trail Pledge Program, presented by Two Hearted IPA runs until October 31.

"By supporting the Partnership, Bell's Brewery is generously elevating the value of 32 National Historic and Scenic Trails that traverse the entire United States. These Trails bring people from all walks of life to unique stories and experiences," said Mike Wollmer, PNTS interim executive director.

Bell’s says the Trail Pledge Program, presented by Two Hearted IPA is just one of its many initiatives to protect the environment. Earlier this year, Bell’s Brewery launches its Lager for the Lakes initiative with a $25,000 donation to Alliance for the Great Lakes and a call to action on every can.

You can find more information, pledge time spent on trails, and enter for a chance to win a gift card on Bell’s Brewery’s website.

