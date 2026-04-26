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Belding man charged in child sexual exploitation case

MSP Uniform 01282024
Michigan State Police
MSP Uniform 01282024
Posted

BELDING, Mich. — A Belding man is facing serious charges after police say he was caught with child sexually abusive material.

Michigan State Police report that Matthew Scott Polise, 35, was arrested following an investigation by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

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Investigators say they began looking into Polise after learning he was allegedly downloading explicit content involving children online. Digital evidence was seized, and the Belding Police Department assisted in the case.

Polise is charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned Friday, April 24, in 64-A District Court.

Authorities are urging parents and guardians to speak with children about safe internet use. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children offers resources at missingkids.org. Michigan’s ICAC Task Force also provides tips and tools for online safety at michigan.gov/ICAC.

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