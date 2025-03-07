Behavioral Health Crisis Center provides vital support for mental health and substance abuse issues

(WXMI) — Mental health is an important issue that affects people from all walks of life, but obtaining support can often be a challenge. To address this need, Trinity Health and Network180 established the Behavioral Health Crisis Center (BHCC), which aims to provide essential resources for individuals battling mental health and substance abuse problems.

In operation since April 2024, the center has been making strides in offering care for those in crisis. According to the National Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, individuals in crisis typically need three things: a place to go, a place to call, and someone to respond.

The Behavioral Health Crisis Center serves individuals aged 18 and older who are experiencing a mental health crisis but do not require hospitalization for more than 72 hours. It operates 365 days a year, providing both brief intervention and deeper support through its Crisis Stabilization Unit.

The center features a 16-bed unit that offers short-term stabilization, allowing patients to stay for a maximum of 72 hours, although many only require assistance for a few hours. A diverse team of professionals — including psychiatric nurse practitioners, master's-level behavioral health clinicians, registered nurses, mental health technicians, peer support specialists, and recovery coaches — works at the center.

NETWORK180 The Behavioral Health Crisis Center hopes to continue helping those in the Kent County community who need it most

Peer support specialists and recovery coaches provide assistance stemming from their own lived experiences with mental health and substance use challenges, fostering strong connections with those they serve. This approach creates a supportive environment, as many patients find comfort in hearing from individuals who have faced similar struggles and are now in recovery.

Since its opening, the center has assisted more than 2,800 individuals, with approximately 1,200 being admitted to the Crisis Stabilization Unit. The center receives clients through walk-ins and partnerships with local law enforcement, who increasingly recognize that jail may not be the appropriate destination for individuals in mental health crises.

"Our partnership with law enforcement is that folks are realizing that jail maybe isn't the place for somebody in mental health crisis, and so they're wanting to bring them to a mental health facility," said Katrhyn Malone, executive director for the crisis center with Network180, stated.

Malone went on to say the work done at the BHCC is striving for more, with her extensive experience in crisis services across multiple states and emphasizing the importance of having a dedicated support system in Michigan. She stated, "It's really powerful to me that people have one place to go where they know that they can get support and help any minute of the day, every day of the year."

Initially operating on a limited basis, the center aims to expand its outreach and support for individuals facing mental health and substance abuse issues in the community.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube